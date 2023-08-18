The crisis of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has taken a new step this Thursday with the declaration of bankruptcy by the company before a New York court. The company has filed for Chapter 15 of the bankruptcy law, the one reserved for suspensions of international payments in the United States. The group has been dragging financial problems for a few years and has launched a restructuring plan, but it is still unable to meet its liabilities.

The suspension of payments comes after the company decided to delay meetings with some debt holders to have more time to carry out its restructuring plan. Last March, also behind its promises, the Chinese conglomerate announced a first plan to restructure its foreign debt, estimated at around 140,000 million yuan (about 17,500 million euros). In total, the promoter had a debt of about 340,000 million dollars (313,000 million euros) at the end of 2022.

In April, however, the company revealed that it did not yet have the level of creditor support needed to implement the plan. In July, it received court approval to hold votes on the deal. Meetings with creditors are scheduled for the end of this month. The bankruptcy filing allows the company to protect its assets from seizures by creditors while it tries to move forward with its restructuring plan, but now with judicial intervention.

The problems of what was the largest Chinese housing developer are a reflection of the real estate crisis that has shaken China. Evergrande borrowed to grow and grow, but when sales slowed and financial conditions tightened it found itself with a gigantic liability that posed a systemic threat to the Chinese economy.

State support and negotiations to deal with its problems have allowed it to buy time and limit the impact, which has threatened to hit the financial sector. The company began to suffer problems in 2019 that worsened the following year as the Chinese government made it difficult to access the financing with which it had generated a huge ball of debt.

Evergrande entered a crisis definitively in 2021. The company defaulted for the first time on a dollar bonus payment in December of that year after months of uncertainty about its finances. In 2021 the company lost 90% of its value on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where it has been suspended from listing since the beginning of 2022.

The promoter published last month with a considerable delay its accounts for the years 2021 and 2022, in which it recorded losses for an aggregate amount of 581,211 million yuan (about 72,500 million euros). Evergrande suffered losses of 476,095 million yuan (59,357 million euros) in 2021 and 105,116 million yuan (13,105 million euros) in 2022. The huge losses were due to the return of land, property amortization, loss of assets and financial costs. Despite declaring those huge red numbers, the auditors still do not trust their accounts.

The difficulties of the largest developer triggered concern among analysts and investors about the Chinese real estate sector. Since the sector’s debt crisis began in mid-2021, companies representing 40% of Chinese home sales have defaulted, most of them private property developers. This concern for the brick sector is still valid and is one of the main threats to the Chinese economy.

The last blow has been the crisis of Country Garden, one of the largest promoters, which acknowledged this month that it had not been able to pay the interest on two debt issues and that it is experiencing “liquidity pressures” due to a “deterioration in sales and by the refinancing environment”.

