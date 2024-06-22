Chinese Premier Li Qiang cancels meeting with German Vice Chancellor Habeck

Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang canceled a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck, who arrived on a visit to the PRC. About it reports Welt.

The German politician said he had no idea about the reasons for the cancellation. Beijing only briefly explained that the meeting scheduled for Saturday morning “is not possible.”

In September 2023, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said that close economic ties with China pose a threat to Germany and the European Union. In her opinion, EU authorities need to reduce dependence on supplies of products from China, similar to sanctions measures against Russia.