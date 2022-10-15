It is more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang increase communication, unity and cooperation between the two countries. According to North Korean state media, Chinese President Xi Jinping has informed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a letter.

The letter was in response to Kim’s congratulations for the Communist Party Congress to be held on Sunday. Xi will likely be awarded a historic third term there as secretary general, the leader of the ruling party, and will remain the most powerful man in the country.

Xi expressed his willingness to strengthen the relationship between China and North Korea and “make a major contribution to bring two countries and their citizens greater happiness and defend peace and stability in the region and around the world.” according to the North Korean state news agency KCN.

The Chinese endorsement comes as North Korea has tested a record number of ballistic missiles and is preparing to conduct nuclear tests for the first time since 2017. North Korea says the missile tests are in response to a show of force by South Korea and the United States, which have organized their own military exercises to protest the communist country's tests.