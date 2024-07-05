Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on Friday, Chinese media reported, with the aim of strengthening ties between the two countries.

The Chinese leader arrived in the capital Dushanbe on Thursday evening from Kazakhstan, where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Xi hopes to lift “the overall cooperation between China and Tajikistan to a higher level,” Xinhua news agency reported from Dushanbe.

In a written statement released upon his arrival, the Chinese president said he would hold talks with his counterpart Emomali Rahmon and hoped to reach “new plans and compromises” to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Tajik President received his Chinese counterpart at the airport with a grand ceremony. This is the third visit of the Chinese President to Tajikistan, after his visits in 2014 and 2019.