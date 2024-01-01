Beijing (agencies)

Yesterday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to work with the United States to promote stable bilateral relations, on the occasion of the forty-fifth anniversary of Chinese-American diplomatic relations, which was welcomed by the leaders of the two countries, according to what Chinese government media reported.

The Chinese president said that history has already proven that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation are the best ways for China and the United States to get along as two major countries. He added that Beijing and Washington should “implement concrete measures to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.”

CCTV reported that the Chinese leader confirmed that he is “ready to work with President Biden to continue to advance Chinese-American relations, benefit China, the United States and their people, and promote peace and development in the world.” The Chinese and American presidents met in San Francisco, United States, last November, and promised to improve communications between their countries.