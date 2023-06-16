Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Friday in Beijing with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, according to state media.

And the Chinese state radio and television (CCTV) reported that “on June 16, President Xi Jinping will meet in Beijing with Bill Gates, head of the Gates Foundation.”

Gates is one of the world’s richest men and is one of a number of Western businessmen visiting China since the country lifted strict restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19.

This is his first visit to the country in four years.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said Thursday it will give $50 million to support Chinese efforts to combat malaria and tuberculosis.