Beijing (agencies)





Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, on assuming the presidency of the UAE. In the congratulatory message, Xi noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, bilateral relations have developed in a comprehensive and in-depth manner.

The two sides have always firmly supported each other on issues related to their core interests and major concerns, maintained pragmatic and fruitful cooperation in various fields, and achieved remarkable results in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, adding that the friendship between the two peoples is constantly deepening.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-UAE relations, Xi expressed his willingness to work with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

Xi had sent a message of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and on his own behalf, Xi expressed deep condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace. He expressed his sincere sympathy with the honorable Al Nahyan family and the Emirati people.

He stressed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, adhered to maintaining political stability and strengthening social and economic development in the Emirates, which made him enjoy the deep respect and love of the people of the Emirates.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also very interested in the Emirati-Chinese friendship and made active efforts to promote the development of bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that his death is not only a great loss for the people of the UAE, but also the loss of a good friend of the Chinese people.

Noting that the Chinese government and people cherish the China-UAE friendship, Xi said he believes that with joint efforts from both sides, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE will witness continuous consolidation and development.

For its part, the official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, issued a detailed report on His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in which it sheds light on his rise to high positions in the country and his interests and efforts for the advancement of the Emirates.

Xinhua pointed out that His Highness is remarkably interested in economic diversification, as it is one of the main issues that he is following up as part of his efforts to achieve comprehensive development in the country.

She stated that His Highness held the position of Chairman of the Offset Group, the “Economic Balance Program”, which works to implement investments through the establishment of feasible projects in various sectors that help diversify the country’s economy.

She said: “Education is one of the priorities of His Highness, as he held the position of Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Education Council, which was established in 2005, and since its establishment, he has supervised and developed the education sector in the emirate, with the help of conducting studies and activating the participation of students and parents in assessment processes and communication with international educational institutions. In order to exchange innovative initiatives aimed at developing the educational sector.

And she continued: “His Highness is known for his great interest in protecting falcons, wild houbara and Arabian Oryx, and enriching nature in the UAE and the world, which is reflected through his founding of the Mohammed bin Zayed Fund for the Conservation of Living Organisms, and his honorary presidency of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, and his passion for raising falcons brings him to his focus. To protect and preserve them, in addition to protecting other endangered species, in addition to plants.”

According to Xinhua, His Highness’ efforts in the field of nature conservation have led to the adoption of alternative energy projects, especially Masdar City, an initiative to create a city free of waste and carbon emissions, which will enable Abu Dhabi to take a global lead in the fields of renewable energy research and development.