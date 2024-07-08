Beijing (AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for “creating conditions” for “direct dialogue” between Kiev and Moscow to resolve the crisis, during a meeting in Beijing with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban’s unannounced visit follows a controversial visit to Moscow on Friday, where he discussed the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban, whose country has held the rotating presidency of the European Union for six months, has angered his European partners, who have been steadfast in their support for Kiev and have cut ties with Russia since the crisis began in February 2022. Orban is the only EU leader who has remained close to the Kremlin. During his meeting with the Hungarian official, Xi Jinping called for “creating the conditions” for “direct dialogue” between Ukraine and Russia, according to statements broadcast on state television.

“Only when major powers show positive energy instead of negative energy will this conflict see a glimmer of hope for a ceasefire as soon as possible,” Xi said, adding that China and Hungary “share” the same ideas in essence. Beijing and Budapest are in agreement on the Ukraine issue, with both calling for a peaceful settlement of the conflict while maintaining close ties with the Kremlin.