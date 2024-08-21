Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang said the purpose of his visit to Russia was to strengthen cooperation

Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said that the purpose of his visit to Russia is to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and “continue centuries-old friendship.” This was reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC RIA Novosti.

In addition, Li Qiang expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing “will have an even more beautiful tomorrow.”

Earlier, Li Qiang arrived in Moscow on an official visit, during which he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It is noted that during the visit, the parties will hold talks on comprehensive partnership issues, as well as sign a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents.

The official visit of the Premier of the State Council of China to Russia will take place from August 20 to 22 at the invitation of Mikhail Mishustin.