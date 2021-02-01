The United States is facing a decline that will follow the British scenario. This opinion was expressed by the Dean of the Institute of International Relations of Tsinghua University in Beijing Yan Xuetong in an interview with the magazine Spiegel

The political scientist noted that the British Empire was one of the most powerful powers in the world and its decline stretched over several decades.

Yan Xuetong stressed that he was not shocked or surprised by the similar process taking place in the United States.

“Over time, all empires will decline, nothing will change in the coming millennia. Great powers are experiencing three phases: dawn, stagnation and decline, ”he stressed.

The scientist also expressed his opinion that in the future, the confrontation between China and the United States will be based on the desire for technological superiority.

In October, American political scientist Christopher Lane said that the United States and China are on the brink of a military conflict, the well-known writes on October 31. According to the expert, the competition between Beijing and Washington is similar to the confrontation between Great Britain and Germany before the First World War, when London perceived the growing economic and military power of Berlin as a threat.