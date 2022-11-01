The Chinese police stations located in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, which operated there without the knowledge of the Dutch government, must be closed immediately. That is what Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs (CDA) has on Tuesday inform the Chinese ambassador, he reports on Twitter. Hoekstra told RTL Nieuws that the bureaus referred to as “overseas service stations” by China “totally intolerable” to find.

Also read: Chinese ‘overseas service station’ as an illegal police station in a portico house in Rotterdam



Chinese residents living in the Netherlands can renew their passports or driving licenses through the agencies, but China would also use them to pressure and influence migrants, RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money reported last week. These are Chinese who have fled abroad because of a criminal offense or who are critical of China.

“These kinds of practices are unacceptable, it is crystal clear that these kinds of activities are unacceptable,” said Minister Hoekstra. He has therefore asked the Chinese ambassador for “complete clarification” and has himself investigated the precise activities of the agencies.

No permission requested

According to Hoekstra, China should have asked for permission to handle consular matters in any case, and that has not happened. For that reason alone, the stations must close “immediately”, he told the Chinese ambassador.

The minister also wants to raise the issue of secret Chinese bureaus in a European context, because, in his opinion, the Dutch situation is not an isolated one. Spain-based human rights organization Safeguard Defenders reported in September in a report that there are 36 such police stations across Europe.