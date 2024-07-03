Chinese police have launched a crackdown in Beijing on illegal online betting networks on Euro Cup matches, dismantling three criminal groups and arresting 21 suspects.

The police intervention, which took place on June 26focused on individuals who used foreign platforms to organize bets during the European soccer tournament, the capital newspaper reported on Wednesday. Beijing Daily.

The agents seized electronics devicesused for betting, as well as account books and Bank cards related to illegal activities.

The authorities, cited by the newspaper, have warned about “deception and long-term dangers” online gambling, urging citizens to “recognize the risks and resist temptation.”

They also asked the population to maintain a “rational attitude” during sporting events, avoiding participating in any form of online gamblingillegal activity in the Asian country.

They also stressed the “importance of protecting personal privacy” and “not to trust false information provided by betting apps and websites, such as misleading offers and benefits.”

