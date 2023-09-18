Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 17:30

Police in Shenzhen, in southern China, said they had detained some employees from the Evergrande group’s wealth management unit, in the latest problem for the developer that is experiencing high debt. A Shenzhen police statement on Saturday said authorities “took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others at Evergrande Group’s financial wealth management company.”

In the statement, it was not clear who Du was. Media reports of investor protests at Evergrande’s headquarters in Shenzhen in 2021 listed a person named Du Liang as the head of the company’s wealth management unit.

Evergrande is the most indebted real estate company in the world, at the center of a real estate market crisis that is dragging down China’s economic growth.

The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including the sale of assets, to avoid defaulting on a US$340 billion debt.

On Friday, China’s national financial regulator announced that it has approved the acquisition of the group’s life insurance arm by a new state-owned entity. Source: Associated Press