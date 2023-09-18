The brick crisis in China is entering a new phase: the judicial one. The police of the Asian giant have arrested, for the first time, several employees of Evergrande Financial Wealth, the financial arm of the most indebted real estate developer in the world. The arrests, of which the details are unknown (number of people, charges, causes…), were announced on Saturday by the authorities of Shenzhen, where the Chinese company has its headquarters, with a message in which it also requested the collaboration of “investors” to file their “complaints”.

The police note provides only one specific piece of information: among the “criminal suspects” there is a worker “named Du” (some media speculate that it could be one of the company’s directors), and assures that investigations are still underway. The subsidiary unit already made a first false step in 2021, when six employees redeemed wealth management products before the scheduled dates. That episode was settled with the workers’ obligation to return the funds and a reprimand, according to the company. By then, Evergrande was a pile of debt and was besieged by creditors, investors and suppliers.

The group, which has been suffering serious financial problems for years, last month reported losses of 33,012 million yuan (4,198 million euros) in the first half of 2023. Just a week before – a month ago – it had announced that filed for bankruptcy law in the United States. At the beginning of September, its main subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate, reported that it was facing at least 1,931 disputes for an amount of 437,743 million yuan (56,430 million euros).

The company, lacking liquidity, faced its first debt default in dollars at the end of 2021. Since then it has been immersed in a complex restructuring process, but is still unable to meet its liabilities.

Stock market fall

Following the news of the arrests, the shares of what became one of the largest Chinese construction companies – 1,300 developments in 280 cities – fell up to 25% this Monday on the Hong Kong stock market, to which it returned a few years ago. less than a month after almost a year and a half suspended from trading; The decline has moderated as the day progressed.

Country Garden, the other major Chinese developer that has flirted with the financial precipice in recent weeks, has been dragged by the Evergrande effect: its shares have dropped more than 2.8% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Sheng, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange index, closed with a fall of 1.4%, weighed down, among others, by both real estate companies.

The complications of these two giants are a metaphor for the slowdown of brick in the People’s Republic: once an engine of growth and today a source of headaches for the communist commanders in Beijing. With consumption stagnant since the pandemic, the Chinese Government has proposed various initiatives in recent weeks to stimulate home purchases.

The decline of this industry, which represents about a quarter of Chinese GDP, worsened again in August: new housing prices fell (at their highest rate in 10 months), investment in developments (has been declining for 18 months) and sales (they have had a downward trend for 26 consecutive months), according to Reuters calculations based on official data from China.

