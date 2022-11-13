China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday that Li made the remarks in a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia.

The statement quoted Li as saying that China is working hard to maintain stable market operations, employment and prices.

“We will continue to promote the comprehensive implementation of a package of policies and measures to fully stabilize the economy… and we will strive to achieve better results throughout the year,” he added.

Although the government has sought to prop up the world’s second-largest economy with more than 50 measures since late May, the latest data out of China suggests a slowdown.

The latest data showed an unexpected contraction in exports and imports, a slowdown in inflation and a decline in new bank loans.

On Friday, China eased some of its strict restrictions related to the pandemic, which would provide an outlet after its adherence to the (zero Covid) strategy had repercussions on economic and industrial activity in the country.

Li said that China created more than 10 million new jobs in urban areas in the first 10 months of the year. China aims to keep the urban unemployment rate below 5.5 percent and create more than 11 million new jobs in urban areas this year.

“Countries should strengthen cooperation and coordination of macroeconomic policy, so as to achieve cooperation to maintain global economic stability and prevent recession,” Li added.