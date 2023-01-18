If you look at the telephone market, you can see Xiaomi as the Volkswagen of telephones. In recent years, the two have hovered around a ten percent market share in the Netherlands. Soon you will also be able to drive a Xiaomi. The phone manufacturer will unveil its first car model later this year. It will be a Tesla Model 3-sized sedan and, of course, it will be all-electric.

Various sources such as Jimian report that the entry-level model will cost between 30,000 euros and 50,000 euros. The car would be unveiled this year. He will then not come to the Netherlands immediately, if he is going to come to the Netherlands at all. Xiaomi is working on a second electric car, but it should not appear until 2025.

400-volt battery

The car that Xiaomi is showing this year should get a 400-volt battery. The next generation is already moving to 800 volts. Xiaomi founder Li Jun was photographed this week personally testing the car. He wants to sell ten million cars a year and even get into the top five largest (electric) car brands.

A telephone manufacturer that switches to cars is not surprising, by the way. Huawei is behind the car brand Seres and Samsung (which is actually much too big to call a phone manufacturer) also has its own car brand. And who knows, after years of rumors, Apple may soon have its own car.