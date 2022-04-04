Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino received authorization to start clinical trials of its vaccine against covid-19 based on messenger RNA technologya platform that has not yet been developed in the Asian country, state media reported today.

Preliminary studies showed that the formula induces a neutralizing antibody response against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 identified by the World Health Organization (WHO), including the contagious omicron, according to company data provided to the newspaper ‘Global Times’.

The four covid vaccines available so far in China, developed by Sinovac, Sinopharm (2) and CanSino, use inactivated adenovirus vectors, one of the most traditional and safest vaccine platforms in existence but whose efficacy is lower than that of those based on in messenger RNA.

CanSino’s candidate was also shown to provide greater protection against infection compared to currently available vaccinesassures the official newspaper.

(You can read: The good, the bad and the ugly of remote work).

The application to start clinical trials was submitted by the pharmaceutical company jointly with its subsidiary CanSino Shanghai, founded last July to focus on the development of messenger RNA technology.

At least eight laboratories in the Asian giant are researching to obtain a vaccine of this type, with most of the projects already in the clinical trial phase.

The health authorities have recently emphasized the need for China to soon have its own messenger RNA vaccine to face the wave of outbreaks caused by omicronwhich is leaving unprecedented numbers of infections since the start of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020.

The country has vaccinated 88.1% of its population (1,411 million inhabitants) with the full schedule against covid-19, including 224 million over 60 years of age, of whom 143 million have also received a booster dose, according to data released by the National Health Commission on April 1.

The institution estimates the infections since the start of the pandemic at 156,143, although that number of positives only takes into account symptomatic cases.

More news

-Women, the most affected by the pandemic in the Americas

-The reappearance of Gustavo Petro after suspicion of covid-19

-Covid-19: molnupiravir eliminates the active virus in three days, according to a study