China is open to any ceasefire efforts in the Middle East. This was stated on October 14 by China’s permanent representative to the world organization, Zhang Jun, commenting on Russia’s draft resolution.

“We welcome all efforts that can stop the fire, reduce tensions and protect civilians <...>. As you know, we have just received a draft resolution from the Russian Federation. What can I say, we are open to any ceasefire efforts [на Ближнем Востоке]“,” he said following a closed meeting of the UN Security Council (SC), which was convened due to the worsening of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Permanent Representative of the PRC noted the existence of consensus among Security Council members regarding the “seriousness of the humanitarian situation.” He also emphasized the solidarity of all colleagues with the need to “prevent further deterioration” and to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Russia, in a draft resolution, proposed to the UN Security Council to call for an immediate truce in the Middle East, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and conditions for the evacuation of civilians from the areas of hostilities. In addition, Russia condemned violence against civilians and acts of terrorism, and called on the conflicting parties to release the hostages.

Later, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, confirmed that the Russian side had submitted a resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an immediate truce in the Middle East. At the same time, Nebenzya indicated that Russia asked members of the Security Council to respond to the draft resolution by 12:00 (19:00 Moscow time) on October 14.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

In the following days, the IDF continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. Thus, on October 12, it was reported that Israeli troops attacked more than 3.6 thousand targets in the Gaza Strip, and about 6 thousand bombs were dropped on targets. On the night of October 13, the IDF attacked 750 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the number of Israeli casualties after the Hamas attack has increased to 1.3 thousand people, and another 3.3 thousand were injured. The death toll of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip increased to 1.9 thousand, and more than 7.6 thousand people were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.