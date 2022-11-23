Some nursing homes in China They devised a curious strategy to unite grandparents and grandchildren. This consists of teaching residents to play different video games. The measure is proving to be effective and is becoming very popular.

Source: China Daily

Fan Jinlin, 26, is the owner of five nursing homes in China. He realized that his inhabitants wanted to have more interaction with his grandchildren. The idea of ​​creating connections through video games came to him from a resident. Since she asked him if she could teach him to play them, because her grandson never spoke to him, but he played all the time.

Following this, Fan Jinlin bought several computers and installed popular games on them. He then began to teach those interested how to play. Surprisingly, a good number of his clients joined the classes. All in order to have a better connection with their grandchildren.

We recommend you: Children in China can’t legally play more than three hours a week

Even some grandparents have gone further in the world of video games. Since according to Fan they have asked him for help to register in some media competitions in China. So don’t be surprised if you soon find yourself with an old Chinese man on your server.

What other effects is this strategy having on China’s grandparents?

In addition to helping China’s grandparents connect with their grandchildren, the move is adding another result. Since it is changing the general atmosphere of these asylums by adding some more joviality. According to Fan Jinlin, the grandparents are more active and happy because of this.

Source: China Business Review

He also indicated that more young people have come to these nursing homes to work as caregivers for the elderly. In the past, young employees fled because they did not want the responsibility of caring for an older adult. However, now that they can also have fun with them, they are more interested. Have you already been inspired to play with your grandparents?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.