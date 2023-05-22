Editorial of the “Global Times”, the CCP’s main newspaper in English, says that the group insists on “speculating questions” about the country

An editorial from the Chinese newspaper Global Times published on Monday (May 22, 2023) criticized the official announcement of the G7 summit and defined the meeting as a “anti-China working group”. The G7 met in Hiroshima, Japan, from Friday to Sunday (May 19-21).

According to the newspaper, the statement “seems to arouse little interest from the outside world”since the group would be in “serious existential crisis” in recent years for losing protagonism in the global economy. “It seems the only way for the G7 to get people’s attention and show their presence is to speculate on China-related issues”says the newspaper.

O Global Times recalls that the meetings of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan were held outside their territories because of “Internal Differences and Disagreements”. However, since 2021, China has been targeted as a possible host of the summit.

The newspaper says that, although the G7 is called the “group of 7 industrialized powers”, now “it functions as a small workshop specializing in the mass production of ‘poor quality products’” and anti-China.

For the editorial, the statement shows that the US “are striving to weave an anti-China web in the western world”. It also says that the document broke a record of mentions to China (20) and almost “exaggerated on every topic he could find”.

“It is not just about brutal interference in China’s internal affairs and slandering China, but also an undisguised desire for confrontation between the camps, which has made the G7 one of the greatest risks facing peace and development in the world today”he says.

The newspaper mentions that the text gives “conciliatory declarations”, that are considered a “commitment”from Washington, due “differences in how the US and Europe handle China issues”. Despite this, he claims that the informal agreement will not have a real impact, as the G7 “serves the strategic interests of the US and not the well-being of the international community”.

O Global Times also says that the “old western industrialized countries are mired in various problems” and converge “advising” the G7 leaders to “spend more time on their internal affairs and less time pointing the finger at others” attitude that can help “saving reputation” of the group.