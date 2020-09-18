Highlights: An excellent example of cooperation between India and China has come amidst the ongoing tension in Ladakh.

The Chinese Navy rescued and left a huge Indian oil tanker from pirates in the Gulf of Aden

This Indian tanker had 31 crew members and its captain thanked the Chinese Navy

An excellent example of cooperation between India and China has emerged amidst the ongoing tension in Ladakh. The Chinese Navy rescued Indian oil tankers from pirates in the Gulf of Aden and left them safely near India. This Indian tanker had 31 crew members and its captain thanked the Chinese Navy. This tanker was named MT Desh Gaurav and it left Egypt.

According to the Chinese government newspaper Global Times, the Chinese Navy provided protection to three foreign trade ships. The Indian ship was going to Vadinagar. The Indian ship had a safety capsule but no security personnel. Seeing the dangers of pirates, the Indian ship had to ask for help for security. This incident is on Saturday. The Gulf of Aden is one of the most dangerous waterfields in the world.

In the Gulf of Aden, Somali pirates often attack and seize ships. Chinese naval officer Yang Aibin said that the Chinese Navy sent its missile destroyer Taiyuan to help foreign ships. In addition, two more Chinese ships were on the way to provide regional security. The Global Times quoted the Indian captain as claiming that he praised the Chinese Navy.

Let us tell that China has deployed more than 50 thousand soldiers in Ladakh, due to which the tension between the two countries is at peak. The Indian Army has made full preparations to stay at the border in winter, as the continuous interaction between the two countries at the level of military officers is getting frustrated. It was told that in winter, the army has completed the stay of 40 thousand additional soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Temperari shelters have been made here where soldiers can stay in winter.