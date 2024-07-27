Admiral Hu Zhongming Arrives in Russia to Attend Naval Parade

The Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, Admiral Hu Zhongming, has arrived in Russia to take part in the Main Naval Parade, which will take place in St. Petersburg on July 28. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the Chinese admiral already held a meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. According to the department, they discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the naval sphere.