Chinese National Coordinator of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Haizhou, said on May 23 that the intensification of cooperation and the development of good relations between China and Russia play an important role in the development of the SCO.

“China and Russia are the founders of the SCO and are most actively promoting the development of the organization… Good bilateral relations between China and Russia play an important role in this… this, of course, is very conducive to both multilateral and bilateral development,” he said. “RIA News”.

The day before, Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and law and order were held in Moscow. It also became known that the Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Russia this week.

Following the results of Russian-Chinese consultations, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Moscow and Beijing do not interfere in each other’s affairs and do not set the goal of their cooperation to fight with any third countries. In addition, he pointed out that thanks to the development of settlements in national currencies between China and Russia, the two countries can build relations that are not subject to outside pressure.

On the same day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on an official visit. In Shanghai, he will speak at the plenary session of the Russian-Chinese business forum. Mishustin will also meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On April 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that more and more countries of the Global South are striving to establish ties with the SCO and BRICS and become their full members.

Before that, in March, Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Moscow. He held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the talks, Putin and Xi Jinping signed two joint documents – a statement on plans for economic cooperation and a statement on plans to deepen partnership. Putin stressed that the documents set the task of multiplying the volume of trade between the two countries.