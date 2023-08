How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Chinese Communist regime’s National People’s Congress passed recent reforms to the country’s counterintelligence law, created in 2014. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

China revealed this Friday (11), through a statement from the Ministry of State Security, that it arrested an alleged Chinese spy at the service of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA, its acronym in English) of the United States.

According to the folder, the suspect, identified only by his last name Zeng, was sent by his company to Italy to attend higher education, where he made contact with an employee of the American Embassy.

The American gained Zeng’s trust through invitations to dinners, trips and operas. According to the ministry, the CIA official “instilled Western values” in him, which led Zeng “to doubt his political position”.

The statement also said that the US official revealed to Zeng his identity as a CIA agent in Rome and offered him a large sum of money and the possibility of moving to the US with his family if he provided him with “relevant military information”.

Zeng accepted, “signed a spying agreement with the US” and “received training before returning to China”, the ministry said.

Upon returning home, the Chinese allegedly had several secret contacts with the CIA, to whom he “provided a large amount of information, for which he was paid”.

China has stepped up its fight against espionage in recent months and enacted an anti-espionage law that prohibits the transfer of any information related to national security and its interests, without specifically defining them.

The Ministry of State Security also called this month for the mobilization of “all of society” to “prevent and combat espionage” and announced a series of measures to “strengthen national defense” against “foreign intelligence activities”.

Investigations into foreign consulting firms in China have raised concerns among the industry and potential foreign investors. (With information from the EFE Agency)