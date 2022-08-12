Although less and less is missing for the return of the anime of Spy x Family, the community can’t seem to live a day without seeing something new from Anya, the adorable adopted daughter of Lloyd Forger and Yor Briar. Thus, a model from China has been in charge of giving us our daily dose of Anya with a lovely new cosplay.

Recently, the model known as SeeU shared an Anya cosplay. However, the work was not limited to just a couple of adorable photos, but He shared a video with us where he has managed to recreate some of the most recognizable facial expressions of this character.. From the face of malice, through the “waku waku”, to “chichi”.

Although there are no specific details at the moment, it is expected that the second part of the first season Spy x Family be available from next october. In the meantime, you can already enjoy several episodes on Crunchyroll. On related topics, this is Yor’s sad past in the anime. Likewise, Desmond’s mother has been revealed in the manga.

Via: SeeU