MWM: PLA begins deployment of new version of HQ-9B SAM with lightweight missiles

The Chinese military has begun deploying a new modification of the HQ-9B long-range air defense missile system. The upgraded system, which is considered an analogue of the Russian S-400 system, has lightweight missiles, writes Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

It is noted that the Central Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) showed photographs of the launcher of the updated air defense system, which holds eight missiles. The previous version of the HQ-9B could carry four missiles.

“Images released by the command show the HQ-9B in a new configuration with transporter-erector launchers carrying smaller, lighter surface-to-air missiles,” the publication says.

Related materials:

According to the publication, the HQ-9B’s range is 250 kilometers. The complex is capable of covering an area of ​​up to 200 thousand square kilometers.

Earlier in August, The National Interest magazine wrote that the Chinese Navy is capable of sinking a US Navy aircraft carrier. The author emphasized that Beijing has allocated a lot of resources to modernize the fleet, which has increased the combat capability of submarines.