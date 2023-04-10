Chinese military exercises | Researcher: China’s primary goal was not to escalate the conflict, but it wanted to warn Taiwan and the US

China took advantage of the opportunity “served on a silver platter” for military exercises, says researcher Mikael Mattlin.

China’s a large military exercise near Taiwan was expected, says the research professor of the Institute of Foreign Policy Mikael Mattlin.

Among other things, China practiced the blockade of Taiwan in its three-day military exercises. They are the result of Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives by Kevin McCarthy meeting last week.

China considers Taiwan a province and has threatened to seize the island by force if necessary.

“China has expressed before that if the leader of Taiwan meets [Yhdysvaltain] the Speaker of the House of Representatives, then it should do this. That’s what we saw then in August, and we saw it this time as well,” says Mattlin.

Mikael Mattlin, research professor at the Foreign Policy Institute

Prior to the military exercises that ended on Monday, China held a large-scale military exercise near Taiwan last August, when the then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

Mattlin does not believe that China primarily sought to escalate the conflict with its exercise. More than that, it has wanted to warn Taiwan and the United States.

“That you don’t continue in this direction or else it can go badly,” says Mattlin.

“Of course, it is always possible, in principle, that damage would occur that would escalate. But I don’t see it being a very big risk at the moment,” he adds.

According to Mattlin, China took advantage of the opportunity “served on a silver platter” to conduct military exercises.

The August war exercise was slightly larger and focused more on firing missiles. Now there have been a lot of ships and fighters in the exercises. A new element was simulated air strikes on specific targets from an aircraft carrier from the east side of the island, Mattlin says.

Taiwan strongly condemned the drills, accusing China of using Taiwan’s president’s visit to the United States as an excuse for military exercises.

Mattlin emphasizes that no actual territorial violations have occurred, even though it is sometimes reported in the Finnish and international media.

“Taiwan would consider it an attack,” Mattlin emphasizes.

Now the seen military exercise was part of a long continuum, the researcher says. He sees four different points of view in it from China’s point of view, the first of which is the previously mentioned warning to Taiwan and the United States.

Second, the rehearsals were a dramatic demonstration for the home crowd.

“If you watch TV in China, there has been a very Top Gun-like atmosphere,” says Mattlin, referring to the well-known American action film.

The exercises are presented very spectacularly and accompanied by dramatic music. The party leadership is signaling to its citizens that it is ready to protect China’s sovereignty.

Chinese military exercises were shown on a big screen in a restaurant in Beijing on Monday.

Third, the threatening-looking exercise is a kind of psychological warfare against the Taiwanese population.

“That you don’t go too far, because there are no good consequences.”

Fourth, it was a great opportunity for China to practice various scenarios with its military on a larger scale, such as sea and air blockade and precision strikes from an aircraft carrier.

“Smaller exercises are done normally, but the bigger ones are usually related to wanting to show dissatisfaction with what the Taiwanese are doing with the United States.”

China also traveled to the United Stateswhich the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer was carrying out a mission near the Spratly Islands, according to the US Navy.

China considers the islands to be its own and claims that the US warship “illegally intruded” into its territorial waters.

The islands have their own dynamics, and according to Mattlin, it is not necessarily directly related to the Taiwan conflict. By moving in the area, the United States signals that it does not accept the area as China’s territorial waters. According to Mattlin, something similar happens fairly regularly.

Even Japan had time to get nervous about China’s military exercises. A Chinese aircraft carrier was moving south of Okinawa, and Japan said it had sent fighter jets to monitor it.

Japan is involved a little more directly than the Spratly Islands region, says Mattlin. The Japanese islands are located very close to Taiwan, so a blockade of Taiwan could be quite difficult for Japan, Mattlin points out.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense released a photo on Monday that it says shows a Chinese aircraft carrier that was moving south of Okinawa, which belongs to Japan.

Afraid visits between Taiwan and the United States have yet to escalate China’s war drills veiled warnings into open military conflict. However, they will also cause large and threatening-looking military exercises in the future, Mattlin believes.

For example, Taiwan’s declaration of independence could turn the situation around, says the researcher.

“For example, if Taiwan really declared itself independent, it would definitely be the kind of thing that could trigger a real military conflict,” says Mattlin.

Mattlin sees the actions of the United States as other possible triggers for a military conflict: for example, if the country concluded a similar defense agreement with Taiwan, which expired in 1979, or placed military bases on the island.

Theretowhether the US would defend Taiwan as promised if China actually attacked the island is impossible to answer, according to Mattlin.

The United States has traditionally considered Taiwan’s ability to take care of itself to be the most important thing. This has mainly meant gun shops.

President of the United States Joe Biden however, has confused the deal by promising that the US would defend Taiwan in the event that China decided to attack.

However, Mattlin does not believe that there is a certain answer to the question in advance, even in the leadership of the United States. The answer would largely depend on the nature and context of the attack.

“This is exactly the million dollar question,” the researcher laughs.