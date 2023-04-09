Chinese military exercises | China simulates attacks on Taiwan – “These operations serve as a strict warning”

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday it had spotted 18 Chinese warships and 189 aircraft around the island after military exercises began on Saturday morning.

China has simulated precision strikes on key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters in its military exercise. In the military exercises it started in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, China is practicing the blockade of Taiwan.

The issue will be reported on Sunday, among other things, by a British newspaper The Guardian and news agencies AFP and Reuters. News agencies also referred to information from China’s state-owned television company CCTV.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had spotted a total of 18 Chinese warships and 189 aircraft around the island since military exercises began on Saturday morning.

Taiwan has previously said that an anti-submarine helicopter has also flown in the island’s air defense detection zone. The detection zone is an area larger than Taiwan’s airspace and partially overlaps with China’s air defense detection zone as well

According to CCTV, navy fighters, missile boats, air force fighters and bombers will participate in the exercises.

A military exercise is said to continue until Monday, when China plans to conduct exercises off the coast in Fujian province. It is about 80 kilometers from Fujian to the Matsu archipelago, which belongs to Taiwan, and 186 kilometers to the capital of Taiwan, Taipei.

“These operations serve as a strict warning against the cooperation and provocative activities between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces,” said a Chinese military spokesman. Shi Yin According to AFP.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, China’s actions seriously violate the peace and stability of the region. According to it, the operation also has a negative impact on international security and the economy.

Taiwan urged others to condemn China’s actions, The Guardian reports.

A Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet at Hsinchu Air Base in northern Taiwan on Easter Sunday. China continued its second day of military exercises in which it practiced the blockade of Taiwan.

China’s thinks Taiwan is a rebel province, even though Taiwan has been practically an independent region until the late 1940s.

China’s one-China policy has long been based on the fact that it seeks to annex the island nation “peacefully”, but reserves the right to use force if necessary. President of China Xi Jinping has said that the goal of reunification cannot be transferred indefinitely from one generation to another.

Recently, China has increased its military threat. The United States, on the other hand, has increased its support for Taiwan.

China announced the exercises after Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen had met the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday in California by Kevin McCarthy and other US lawmakers. China criticized the meeting beforehand.

Tsai returned to Taiwan on Friday and immediately condemned the exercises.

A US State Department spokesman said the US has “continued to call for restraint and not to change the status quo”. However, the spokesman stated that the United States has plenty of resources to fulfill its security commitments in Asia, AFP reports.

of Taiwan according to the Ministry of Defense, China has used Tsai’s visit to the United States as an excuse to start military exercises.

Last August, China organized large-scale military exercises near Taiwan right after the previous speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi after the visit.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in October that China might seek to conquer Taiwan sooner than imagined.

President of the United States Joe Biden has said that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China attacked, though efforts have subsequently been made to tone down his statements.

The US has deliberately made circular statements about whether it would defend Taiwan militarily. Despite this, the US has been selling weapons to Taiwan for decades to increase its self-defense capabilities.

Previously this week in France president Emmanuel Macron and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited Beijing to appeal to President Xi Jinping to help end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

China launched a military exercise just hours after Macron left.

This week, China announced Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States to Hsiao Bi-Khim and sanctions against two US organizations. China says it will deny Hsiao entry to mainland China.