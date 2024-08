Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida | Photo: EFE/EPA/PHILIP FONG / POOL

Japan scrambled fighter jets on Monday (26) after a Chinese military intelligence plane violated its airspace for the first time. According to a military statement carried by international news agencies, the Chinese plane entered Japan’s territorial space near the Danjo Islands, a small archipelago located in Nagasaki prefecture, in the southwest of the country.

Japan’s defense ministry identified the intruder as a Y9 spy plane, which is used by China’s People’s Liberation Army to transport and gather intelligence by intercepting electronic signals. The ministry said fighter jets had been scrambled on an emergency basis to respond to the incursion.

According to reports, the Chinese aircraft remained in Japanese airspace for about two minutes before being detected. The fighter jets that were mobilized did not arrive in time to intercept the Chinese plane, however, they did issue warnings to the aircraft.

A Japanese Defense Ministry official told the broadcaster NHK that the ministry is analyzing the purpose of the flight, which is still “not clear at this time,” and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

In response to the incident, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano Masataka summoned Chinese Embassy representative Shi Ying to lodge a formal protest, demanding that Beijing take measures to prevent a repeat of such episodes.

Over the past decade, Chinese intrusions into Japanese Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) have multiplied, in line with China’s increased military assertiveness in the region.

However, this Monday’s move was the first Chinese intrusion into Japanese airspace, which, unlike the ADIZ – whose limits are not defined in any treaty – begins 12 nautical miles from the coast.