A dispute over the construction of China’s new embassy in the United Kingdom has further soured relations between Beijing and London, strained by recent tensions.

It all started when China announced plans to build a new diplomatic representation in the European country in 2018. To do so, it bought a large area near the Tower of London for about US$ 311 million, to build an embassy that would be the largest in the country. in Europe and would be almost twice the size of the one located in Washington.

However, in December last year, Tower Hamlets borough councilors voted unanimously to stop the work. Among the reasons given for the veto were safety concerns, impacts on the local community and the historical significance of the region, as it is home to a cemetery for victims of the Black Death and remnants of the first shipyard of the British Royal Navy, from the late 16th century.

Human rights issues seem to have influenced the decision, as the region has many Muslim residents, the religion of the Uighurs persecuted by Beijing in Xinjiang. It is worth remembering that China is known for persecuting dissidents in other countries, including threats to relatives who still live in Chinese territory.

“I think the Hong Kong community and many others – Uighur Muslims, Tibetans and even our Chinese community – were happy with the result. [o veto],” Simon Cheng, founder of a representative body for Hong Kong expatriates in the UK and a resident of Tower Hamlets, told the Guardian after the vote in December.

“We definitely don’t want to see this authoritarian state with improved facilities and posing a greater national security threat to the community, which should have democracy and freedom. [asseguradas]”, he added.

Although the veto was a decision of local councilors, China blames the UK government for the decision. In interviews with Reuters, two Chinese and three British officials said last week that the situation was causing embarrassment and could even affect London’s plans to rebuild its embassy in Beijing.

Chinese officials told the news agency they believe the British government was responsible for orchestrating opposition to the new Chinese embassy project. “It is definitely [uma questão]

policy,” said one.

August 11 is the deadline for Beijing to appeal the veto decision to the embassy. The Planning Inspection, the British government body responsible for analyzing construction projects, may refer the matter to the Minister of Housing, Michael Gove, if it considers that the issue has “national relevance”.

ambiguous position

A negative response from a direct subordinate of his could create a tightrope for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has taken an ambiguous stance on the Asian giant.

In a speech in November, he claimed that his government could not adopt “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” and that it was necessary to maintain a dialogue with China.

“We cannot simply ignore the importance of China in world affairs – for global economic stability or issues such as climate change,” he argued.

“The United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and many other countries also understand this. So, together, we will deal with this increasingly fierce competition, including with diplomacy and engagement,” she added.

But in May, at the G7 summit in Japan, Sunak raised the tone and said that China “represents the greatest challenge of our era to global security and prosperity.” “They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” the prime minister accused.

Last week, the British Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee released a devastating report, which pointed out that the UK government was “slow” in responding to the security threats that China poses and that the consequences of this “serious failure” will be felt by the country “for many years”.

“We found that the level of resources devoted to addressing the threat posed by the ‘whole of state’ approach [utilização de meios

estatais de forma integrada e sincronizada] from China was completely inadequate, and the slowness with which strategies and policies are developed and implemented leaves much to be desired,” the commission said.

In a statement, Sunak denied that his administration was “complacent” with Beijing and said he was taking steps to “considerably strengthen our position on China”. It remains to be seen who the government will please in the decision on the new Chinese embassy – the powerful dictatorship in Beijing or the many critics and victims of it who live in the UK.