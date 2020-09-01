China’s official media has been enraged at India after being beaten in the Pangong area of ​​Ladakh. Jinping’s Pitu Global Times wrote in an editorial threatening India that the Indian Army cannot protect itself from the People’s Liberation Army of China. Not only that, boasting boasting, the Global Times further wrote that if India goes to war with China, America will not help it either.The Global Times further wrote boastfully that if India wanted to demonstrate its military strength, the Chinese Army would be bound to do more damage to the Indian Army than in 1962. However, the Global Times forgot that there is a big difference between 1962 and 2020. Today, if China does any action, its novice army will have to face serious consequences.

India is facing strong China

The Global Times further wrote that China’s military has enough power to protect every inch of the country. Therefore, right now New Delhi is facing a strong China. He also said that the Chinese people have shown their support to the government regarding Indian incitement. Therefore, encroachment into the territory of China cannot be allowed.

China reacted in retaliation in Pangong, said- Indian Army crossed LAC

‘India and China have no match’

Government media further wrote that China is many times stronger than India. India has no match for China. We have to break the illusion of any Indian that he can deal with China by colliding with other powers like America. This is not the first time that China has threatened India. During the skirmish in Galvan, the Chinese media had spewed a lot of venom against India.

America, along with India on Galvan said – Our strategy is to push China back on all front

Indian army repulsed Chinese in Pangong

On the night of 29–30 August, the Indian army killed Chinese soldiers trying to infiltrate the southern shore of Pangong Lake. According to information received from sources, the Indian Army was alert on the border with Ladakh since the clashes in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. Meanwhile, on the night of 29-30 August, the Chinese army tried to infiltrate the southern side of Pangong Lake with 200 soldiers and ammunition in the Pangong Lake area. But on the LAC, the Indian troops mustered the enemy’s army back. It is being speculated about the preparations of the Chinese army that they were intending to infiltrate the area and maintain occupation for a long time.



America again supported India on Galvan

The US has once again openly supported India over the violent clash that took place on 15 June in Galvan, Ladakh. US Deputy Foreign Minister Stephen Bigan said that China was intensifying the fight on every front of its interests. America’s strategy is to push China back on all fronts, including India’s claim of sovereignty over the Galvan Valley. On 29–30 August China also attempted to capture the Pangong Lake area, which was thwarted by the Indian Army.