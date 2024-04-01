Chinese rocket maker SpaceEpoch is working with Alibaba's online trading platform Taobao to create reusable rockets for express delivery to the world within an hour. This was reported on March 31 Reuters with a link to the Space Epoch account on the WeChat social network.

The project is in the early stages of testing and aims to develop a rocket capable of carrying up to 10 tons of cargo in a 120 cubic meter container. m. Rockets can be used up to 20 times.

Space Epoch intends to use the Yuanxing-1 rocket for these purposes, which was tested for launch and landing at sea last year.

In early January, it was reported that Alibaba Group was in crisis due to a restructuring decision and an internal leadership struggle. According to FT, the struggle for power in the company is being waged by Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu and the team of his predecessor Daniel Zhang, who was removed in September 2023.

In 2022, the FT reported that Alibaba founder Jack Ma had moved to Japan. Chinese authorities launched an antitrust investigation into the company as Beijing became alarmed about Alibaba's media capabilities.

In April 2022, Alibaba received a fine of $2.78 billion. The State Administration for Market Supervision of the People's Republic of China reported on April 10 that the decision on the fine was made in connection with violations of antitrust laws.