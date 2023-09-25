Kommersant: Haier will close the legal entity and production of the Italian brand Candy in Russia

Chinese home appliance manufacturer Haier has decided to close production of the Italian brand Candy in Russia due to “low profitability.” About this with reference to a source close to the Russian representative office reports “Kommersant”.

The capacity of the Candy plant in Kirov was designed for the European market – the enterprise was supposed to produce up to a million washing machines and refrigerators per year. However, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, production volumes decreased to 300-400 thousand units, and the revenue of the Russian legal entity began to fall. According to the source, during the liquidation of Kandi S.N.G. LLC Some employees will be fired, and some will be transferred to Haier.

The Italian brand Candy ranks eighth in popularity in Russia in terms of sales of refrigerators and fourth among washing machines. According to Dmitry Levin, managing director of KBT Marvel Distribution, the company has become known for its built-in technology at a low price. It was a budget product for small apartments and studios, while Haier positions itself as a mid-segment brand with entry into the premium segment.

“Most likely, Candy equipment will disappear from the shelves. Candy washing machines can easily replace brands such as Indesit or inexpensive models from Haier itself,” the expert added.

The production facilities in Kirov can be sold to another investor, since the local assembly line is of little use to anyone: the plant is not modern, and Haier will not produce its equipment there, Levin explained.

Since the beginning of 2023, the demand for repair of household appliances has increased sharply in Russia. During January-August, Russians became interested in repairing household appliances 20 percent more often. At the same time, dishwasher repair specialists have become in demand by seven percent more often, and refrigerator repair specialists by six percent. Washing machine technicians were searched for more often by five percent. Experts believe that Russians are wary of new brands and continue to use old appliances that sooner or later break down.