China launched this Thursday (17) the rocket that transports its three astronauts towards their new space station, under construction for a three-month mission, which embodies the hopes “of the people and the (communist) party”.

The Long March-2F rocket took off with the three astronauts at 9:22 am local time, amid a cloud of smoke from the Jiuquan launch center in the Gobi Desert of northwestern China.

This mission is the first time in nearly five years that China has launched a manned space flight, a record for the Asian giant.

Amidst a context of tensions with the West, the success of this mission is a matter of prestige for Beijing, which is preparing to commemorate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on 1 July.

On Wednesday, during a press conference at the Jiuquan Space Launch Center, astronauts gave a military salute to journalists in front of a large red flag bearing five stars.

Mission commander Nie Haisheng, who has already carried out two space flights, underlined the patriotic dimension of this operation.

“For decades, we have written glorious chapters of Chinese space history and our mission embodies the expectations of the people and the Party itself,” he declared.

The three men departed aboard the Shenzhu-12 spacecraft, powered by a Long March-2F rocket, which will dock at the Tianhe (“Celestial Harmony”) module, according to the CMSA (Chinese Space Agency).

The astronauts will stay in Tianhe, the only module of the station that was placed on April 29 in Earth orbit (350-390 km high).

At the station, they will be dedicated to maintenance work, installations, exits to space, preparation for future missions and upcoming stays for other crew members.

– A fight ‘every minute’ –

The trio performed more than 6,000 hours of training, including somersaults in a pool in space suits, to get used to the weightless rides.

“We struggle every minute to fulfill our space dream,” said Liu Boming, another crew member. “I trained dedicating myself to the cause,” he added.

In its capsule, the three soldiers will be able to choose between 120 foods at meals and train on the treadmill to keep in shape.

The Shenzhu-12 mission is the third launch of the 11 that will be needed to build the station between 2021 and 2022. Four of these missions will be manned.

In addition to Tianhe, which is already in orbit, the two remaining modules – which will be biotechnology, medicine and astronomy laboratories – will be sent into space next year.

The latter will allow experimentation in biotechnology, medicine, astronomy and space technology.

Upon completion, the station will have a mass of about 90 tons and is expected to have a useful life of at least 10 years, according to the Chinese space agency.

Designated in English CSS (for “Chinese Space Station”) and in Chinese Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”), the station will be similar in size to the former Soviet Mir station (1986-2001).

Chinese interest in having its own human base in Earth orbit was fueled by the American ban on the presence of its astronauts on the ISS.

The latter – a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan – is expected to retire in 2024, although NASA has said it could remain operational beyond 2028.

“We are ready to cooperate with any country that is committed to the peaceful use of space,” senior CMSA official Ji Qiming told reporters.

