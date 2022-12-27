By Joe Cash and Sophie Yu

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by tight Covid-19 restrictions, were looking to travel websites on Tuesday ahead of the reopening of borders next month, even as rising infections overwhelm the healthcare system and shaking the economy.

The “Covid-zero” measures in place since early 2020 – from closed borders to frequent lockdowns – last month fueled mainland China’s biggest display of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

The subsequent abrupt reversal of restrictions, which hit the $17 trillion economy, the world’s second-largest, means the virus is now spreading unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.

Official statistics, however, showed just one Covid death in the seven days to Monday, raising doubts among health experts and residents alike about the government’s data. The numbers are inconsistent with the experience of much less populous countries after reopening.

Doctors say hospitals are overwhelmed with five to six times more patients than usual, most of them elderly. International health experts estimate millions of infections daily and predict at least one million deaths from Covid in China next year.

However, Chinese authorities are determined to dismantle the last vestiges of their “Covid-zero” policy.

In a major step towards freer travel – celebrated by global stock markets on Tuesday – China will lift quarantine requirements for travelers arriving in the country from Jan 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. on Monday night.

“It finally looks like China has turned the corner,” AmCham China President Colm Rafferty said of the imminent elimination of the quarantine rule.

There are no official restrictions on Chinese people going abroad, but the new rule will make it much easier for them to return home.

Data from travel platform Ctrip showed that within half an hour of the news, searches for popular international destinations increased by 10 times. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea were the most popular, according to Ctrip.

Data from Trip.com showed that outbound flight bookings were up 254% on Tuesday from the previous day.

China’s National Immigration Administration said on Tuesday it would resume processing passport applications for Chinese nationals wishing to travel abroad and was approving visits by mainland residents to Hong Kong.

China will also resume implementation of a policy allowing visa-free transit of up to 144 hours for travelers. The extension or renewal of visas for foreigners will also be restored, the immigration administration added.

However, mainstream Chinese and travel agencies suggested a return to normal would take a few months yet, given Covid concerns and more careful spending because of the impact of the pandemic.