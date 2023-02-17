The Chinese company said it would reduce spending and make adjustments to the work force.

The company, the world’s largest maker of personal computers, said on Friday that total revenue in the third quarter from October to December amounted to $15.3 billion, down 24 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.

Those results were lower than an estimate put by Refinitiv, based on the opinions of seven analysts, of $16.39 billion.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 gave electronics sales from Lenovo and similar companies around the world a huge boost, due to many resorting to remote work and updating their devices.

But demand began to wane, and Lenovo’s revenue began to contract in the July-September quarter of last year.

Company officials did not explicitly disclose the existence of a plan to lay off employees as part of their efforts to reduce operating expenses.

And two competitors, “Dell” and “HP”, earlier announced layoffs for some employees.

Lenovo’s shares fell by 3.14 percent in Friday’s trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.