Bilateral relations between Russia and China are a model of partnership between great powers, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a gala dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 21.

“The two programmatic joint statements we have just signed fully reflect the special nature of Russian-Chinese relations, which are at the highest level of development in history, and are an example of a true comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction,” Putin said.

In turn, Xi Jinping recalled how 10 years ago he made his first state visit to Russia as President of the PRC. Then, together with President Putin, a new page was opened in the development of Chinese-Russian relations.

“In the face of changing world, time and history, China and Russia have managed to maintain strategic restraint. Together we confidently and calmly responded to the challenges of the time. Our relations have become stronger, more mature and stable. We set an example – a model example – of relations between the great powers,” he said.

Xi Jinping left the Kremlin around 21:00 Moscow time. The leaders’ meeting lasted about six hours. In the Grand Kremlin Palace, both leaders held talks in a narrow and expanded format with members of the delegations. They also signed documents, made final statements for the media, added “Gazeta.Ru”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20. During the first round of talks with Vladimir Putin, Mr Xi expressed his hope for close relations between Russia and China.

At the same time, an article by Xi Jinping was published in which he said that his visit to Russia is aimed at strengthening friendship, cooperation and peace.

The President of the PRC also added that the level of relations between the Russian Federation and the PRC, which is now, was given with difficulty, and it should be protected. According to him, Moscow and Beijing should deepen cultural and humanitarian ties and jointly organize sports events at a high level.