The launch of the Chinese commercial launch vehicle Hyperbola-1 (Shuang Qiuxian-1) on Monday failed, Xinhua reported.

The launch took place on February 1 at 16.15 local time (11.15 Moscow time) from the Jiuquan cosmodrome in Gansu province. The problems arose shortly after the start.

The causes of the accident have not yet been established.

Hyperbola-1 is a four-stage solid propellant launch vehicle. Has the highest payload of any privately-built Chinese launch vehicle. With a maximum diameter of 1.4 meters and a length of 20.8 meters, the rocket can launch up to 260 kilograms of payload into orbit.

