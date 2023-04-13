He Chinese Laughter It will soon hit TV screens with “Jirón del humor”, a program made up of some of the most popular street comedians. With this new humorous proposal, Latina will seek to win the preference of the public and will compete with “JB en ATV” and “El reventonazo de la Chola” at similar times. However, the new television space has not been immune to certain criticisms for the type of language that, on some occasions, is used by street artists.

Chino Risas marks distance from some traveling comedians

Comedian Chinese Laughter talked with The Republic and he distanced himself from some of his colleagues who are beginning to make their way as street artists, who, in an effort to make themselves known, tend to use grotesque and rude language. Therefore, the traveling comedian made his position on this issue very clear.

“The name ‘walking comic’ is very stained, very battered. What happens is that anyone now calls himself ‘comedian’ because new boys take to the streets, they have the right to be street artists, but they do things that they shouldn’t, something grotesque. Since they are not known, they do things with smoothness. So, people see them and because of some guys they put us all in the same bag“, he declared.

When does “Jirón del humor” premiere?

The long-awaited premiere of “shred of humor“It will be this Saturday, April 15, on the Latina Televisión signal and the program has already released a first preview of what will be some of its sketches, which promise to get more than one laugh out of the public. As seen in the spot, the space comedy show that will bring traveling comedians back to TV will be broadcast at night, after “Saturdays with the family.”

