Baidu has unveiled its first production model, Robo-01, through its automotive division Jidu Auto. The electric all-wheel drive crossover differs from many similar models in the presence of an autopilot, as reported on October 28 by the publication “Autoreview“.

Robo-01 is equipped with two electric motors, one for each axle. The total power of the machine is 544 hp. A traction battery with a capacity of 100 kWh provides a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

In the cabin, instead of a steering wheel, a steering wheel is installed, and on the front panel there is a single widescreen screen with a diagonal of 35.6 inches. There are no analog buttons on the panel, even the transmission control is integrated into the screen.

The autopilot of the car reads data from two lidars (they are located in front and behind), 12 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and five radars. Two Nvidia Orin X processors with a total performance of a trillion operations per second are responsible for managing this complex.

The Robo-01 Lunar Edition will be the first to enter the market, the circulation of which was initially 1,000 copies, but on the day the car was presented, it was increased to 2,000 electric vehicles. The price of the novelty is $55 thousand (approximately 3.4 million rubles).

Baidu started its first steps in the automotive industry with BMW, then it entered into cooperation with the Chinese BYD, but the electric car project was implemented with a third partner. The electric platform of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) was provided by the automotive holding Geely.

On October 26, Motorinvest officially announced that sales of the Russian electric car Evolute i-Pro had started in Russia. It is equipped with a 150 hp electric motor that has a torque of 210 Nm. The maximum speed of the i-Pro is 145 km/h. The traction battery capacity of 53 kW at a flow rate of 12.62 kW / 100 km is enough for 433 km of track. The recommended retail price for the Evolute i-PRO electric car is 2,990,000 rubles, and Motorinvest’s dealer network covers six regions of Russia so far.