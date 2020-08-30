Philanthropy is practiced in many ways. And when the excuse for donating money is sitting at the table with Warren Buffett, the money starts to flow. Chinese investor Zhao Danyang just paid 1.4 million euros in an eBay auction to have dinner with the richest man in the world. He oracle of Omaha, as the tycoon is known on Wall Street, has been organizing this bid for charity since 2000. But this edition is the one that has raised the most money, to the point that it triples the 413,000 euros paid by investors Mohnish Pabrai and Guy Spiers.

Danyang wants to know what Buffett thinks about the Chinese economy and his investment prospects in the Asian giant. And is not for less. He says that he follows the same investment philosophy as Buffett and that he has many questions to ask him, although it may be the American who is interested in his maneuvers. The money raised from eBay Charity Works’ most successful auction to date will go to the Glide Foundation to help homeless and to families with fewer resources, thus breaking the cycle of poverty that plagues many cities in the United States.