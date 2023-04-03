Bogota subway. The RegioTram of the West. The Puerto Antioquia megaproject, in Urabá. The Mar 2 highway, in the north of Antioquia. All are million-dollar projects integrated into the growing network of contracts with a Chinese quota in Colombia. The participation of the Asian giant had a growth of 218% in the Colombian economy in just one year. If the value of total foreign direct investment during 2021 was 83.5 million dollars, a year basically frozen due to the health crisis, by December 2022 it reached 265.5 million, according to approximate data from the Bank of the Republic .

Despite the fact that investments from the United States maintain that country as Colombia’s largest trading partner, Chinese money influences more and more areas of the local economy. A superficial search is enough to find projects with commercial, security, renewable energy, and, especially, infrastructure components, a strategic sector for the Xi Jinping government, which in recent years has spread a spider web supported by its enormous capital surplus and with geopolitical ramifications in the best style of the US Marshall Plan.

David Castrillón-Kerrigan, a professor and researcher at the Externado University, explains that until 2013 and 2014 China’s participation was limited to the mining-energy sector. “It was concentrated in fields of oil exploitation, coal, or electricity generation,” he says. Since then, he continues, the only thing that has slowed the spread to more sectors has been the pandemic, which had more than 350 million people, 20% of the world population, confined to China until January 8.

For Javier Luque, a professor at the Universidad del Rosario and an expert in business with Asia, the equation is complex. It refers to the clarity of the projections. From his point of view, the official investment figures from the central bank or from state entities such as ProColombia “work very well”, but they leave out some factors that are key to gaining precision: “Much of the investment comes from tax havens, which it is not taken into account in the elaboration of the official figures, it actually comes from countries like China. Put more clearly, if you look at the official destination, from digital trackers, the biggest destinations for Chinese investment are the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius or the Seychelles.

Another reality that is left out, adds David Castrillón, is the lack of accounting for large multinationals that have passed into Chinese hands despite keeping their financial headquarters in their countries of origin: “Volvo (cars), Naf Naf (textiles) and 25% of the world’s Hilton hotel chains are some examples of companies that have enormous Chinese backing behind them. Although they do not represent gigantic investments in the country, they do add up inadvertently and we must count them to be able to accurately measure the volumes of capital flows”.

In the global framework, of all foreign investment between 2007 and 2021, according to figures from the Bank of the Republic, Chinese investment accounts for less than 0.5%. But this data highlights the recent change more and leaves the giant as the largest Asian investor in Colombia, with some 100 companies in operation that generate 40,300 jobs, according to ProColombia. Between 2018 and 2022, the five most recent years, that figure is 700%, going from $21.5 million to $265.5 million. If you look at the 2021 period globally, the total direct investment in Colombia was 3.3 billion dollars, of which 83.5 came from China.

It is a small figure, much less than that of other South American countries: “Since 2000, when China opened up to the signing of bilateral treaties, Brazil, Chile and Peru have had much closer trade relations,” says the director of the Chamber. Colombo-China, Ingrid Chaves. In Chile, Chaves exemplifies, there are more than 200 projects on different fronts currently underway, while in Colombia there are no more than 38: “The total number of projects by Chinese companies in Colombia is equivalent to operations for one year in Brazil,” he concludes.

It is clear, in any case, that the renewed spirit in the commercial activity registered by the Issuer is a reflection of international dynamics, such as the launch of the new infrastructure investment policies of US President Joe Biden, which attract the attention of companies that previously tendered in Colombia, or the discredit caused by corruption scandals such as that of the Brazilian Odebrecht, which has undermined confidence in companies in the region to a certain extent. Also the commercial withdrawal of other international actors who, in the face of the war in Ukraine, are cautious before venturing into projects in middle-income countries such as Colombia.

A favorable scenario for China, a power with sufficient margin to participate on several fronts, to become “a most important international investment player in Colombia,” asserted Sergio Guzmán, director of the Colombia Risk Analysys think tank, which will precisely be published in a month a study on this subject. David Castrillón considers that after the multiple Chinese investments in Ecuador, where for years they monopolized the most emblematic works, the turn corresponds to Colombia: “It seems as if they were in love with Colombia. In addition, according to the research we have done, Chinese companies have been successful in local tenders and have pulled other companies that have seen that they can participate and do well.”

Guzmán regrets that the last governments have not outlined a clear strategy to take better advantage of bilateral relations. Along the same lines, Castrillón expresses his disagreement and contrasts it with the “regional and country-by-country vision that China has of Latin America. He has his clear policies and mechanisms to negotiate with each government according to its particularities. We are at a disadvantage because we don’t really know what we want from them.”

A disadvantage that, recalls Guzmán, embodies certain risks. Without demonizing relations with a fundamental country on the global scene, he recalls that relations with China have particularities: “Sometimes, the Chinese model may be more tolerant of a lack of transparency or tailor-made sheets, made to measure for a bidder at auction. These are issues that can be seen in other countries, where China has not blushed after being immersed in corruption cases. He mentions as an example the case of the port of Sri Lanka, the millionaire bribes to obtain contracts in Venezuela or the problems of the Coca Codo hydroelectric plant in Ecuador.

Chaves, from the Colombian-Chinese Chamber, points out that Colombia is one of the few South American countries, along with Brazil, that have not adhered to China’s strategic plan for trade development, an initiative called The Belt and Road. Javier Luque concludes that there is still a long way to go: “Although there is growth, Colombia is the one that has received the least investment in South America, leaving Paraguay out, which has relations with Taiwan. We have never received a state visit. Colombia has received a little less than 0.2% of Chinese investment in the world between 2005 and 2021″.

Any thesis to explain it? “It has to do”, concludes Luque, “with an old official prejudice that, if we get too close to China, the United States, the great historical partner, could move away. There is a fear preceded by an ideological component that is no longer valid. Since Julio César Turbay (president between 1978 and 1982) opened diplomatic relations with China, only presidents Samper, Pastrana and Santos have visited it. It has never been a country that has been considered strategic.”

