Like many Chinese, Jacky hoped he could make enough money investing in China's stock markets to help pay for an apartment in a big city. But in 2015 he lost 30 thousand dollars and in 2021 he lost 80 thousand dollars. After that, he closed his stock account and began investing in Chinese funds that track stocks in the United States.

The main vehicle for Chinese investors, the so-called A shares of Chinese companies, fell more than 11 percent in 2023, and the losses have continued. Many investors have instead turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track foreign markets.

Putting money in stocks is inherently risky. But in addition to financial losses in the markets, the Chinese are also experiencing drops in home values ​​and a government that does not want any public conversation about what is happening.

Investors recently found a way to let off steam that wouldn't be quickly censored. They began leaving comments on a harmless post about giraffe conservation on the official Weibo social media account of the U.S. Embassy in China. They lamented the poor performance of their portfolios and revealed their broader desperation. The giraffe post has received almost a million likes since February 2, much more than the Embassy's Weibo posts usually receive. Many comments also expressed admiration for the US.

“Venting probably serves as an outlet for pent-up frustrations in life,” said Jacky, a manufacturing analyst who juggles several jobs.

Another investor, Leo, a portfolio manager in Beijing, has been investing in China's stock markets for nearly a decade. In November he began to close his positions. Now, like Jacky, he is betting on foreign markets.

Jacky and Leo used their English names for fear of reprisals.

Jacky, a thirty-something, lost his job at a private equity firm in 2022. He took a steep pay cut when he returned to the manufacturing industry. He fears he is “about to fall off a cliff.”

Leo, who was born in Beijing in the mid-1980s, said the first crack in his confidence was in 2021, when the government went after internet companies. The second crack appeared when the Government abruptly ended its “Zero Covid” policy in December 2022 without effective vaccines or medications.

When a group of Leo's high school classmates got together recently, he discovered that some had opened bank accounts in Hong Kong, which has banks connected to the global financial system. They asked him how to convert his renminbi savings to US dollars and transfer them to Hong Kong.

By: LI YUAN