BJP MP from Arunachal Tapir Gav on Sunday demanded that a committee be formed under the leadership of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to assess how much land the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has occupied since 1962 in China. Raising this issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Tapir Gav said that there is no Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, there is McMahon Line. He said that in 1914, English Henry Henry McMahon and the Dalai Lama’s representative had signed an agreement in Shimla. At that time there was no China.Nonetheless, Tapir’s mike was discontinued during the time a member was scheduled to speak. However, his mic was turned on shortly after. After this, the BJP MP demanded the formation of a committee under the leadership of Birla. He said, “A committee should be formed under your (Birla) leadership to assess how many square kilometers the PLA of China has occupied since 1962.”

The issue of love-jihad and conversions arose in the Lok Sabha

Taking part in the zero hour, BJP MP Subodh Pathak reportedly spoke of increasing communalism in Bollywood. He also raised the issue of increasing love jihad and conversion in many areas of the country and demanded a strict law to stop love jihad. At the same time, JDU’s Dulchand Goswami demanded the defense minister to open a military school in Katihar.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha but Lok Sabha lasted till midnight, these important bills passed



Demand for inclusion of MNREGA in agricultural operations

Raising the issue of MNREGA laborers and peasants, Ram Shiromani of the BSP said that due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, farmers and laborers have been broken. He said that in such a situation, MNREGA laborers should be included in agriculture. BJP’s Durga Das demanded the Union Education Minister to open a Kendriya Vidyalaya in his constituency. Zero hour ran till 12:30 pm on Sunday, in which members raised topics of public importance.