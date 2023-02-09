Chinese influencer able to influence its audience for good, but also for bad and unfortunately one of them she was fined. The actions taken by the various influencers always try to lead the general public in one direction and, this time, the action taken has led the Chinese vlogger to a fine of thousands of euros. In fact, from what was reported by CBS News, it seems that the girl ate an entire white shark and, the latter, has been classified as a protected species.

The influencer in question is Dudes, food bloggersand the fine taken is equivalent to $18,500.00 and it was she herself who incriminated herself. In fact, during your trip, you posted a video on Douyin (Chinese TikTok) in which she ate shark meat with great happiness, and being illegal it was found in zero time. And it was precisely the supervisory office of the Nanchong market to make the report, as Tizi had purchased the meat directly from the e-commerce Taobao, Alibabapaying approximately $1,100.00.

Chinese influencer showed how to cook and eat a shark

The white shark meat had been purchased in April and during July, of the same year of purchase, and in the video Tizi showed how to cook it and eat it safely. However, actually, the one in the video could have been any animal and it took several investigations to be able to say that it was a great white shark. The test to incriminate this was just the one done with the DNA tissue.

“Don’t be fooled by its scary appearance, its meat is very tender” said the influencer in the video, regardless of what would happen shortly thereafter. In addition to her, however, two men were also arrested for selling a protected species to the girl. Again it comes reaffirmed the importance of using technology in favor of the authorities and the population is invited to report any other such cases. Also because, as it turns out, Tizi now risks 10 years in prison and, like her, many other people who, thanks to her fame and curiosity, would get to do the same thing.