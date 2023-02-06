HONIARA, Solomon Islands — Driving a dirt road outside the Solomon Islands capital, past Chinese construction projects and shops where Chinese shopkeepers sell snacks, a tribal chief tried to explain how it feels to have a rising superpower suddenly take an interest in a poor and forgotten place desperate for development.

“At first most people just wanted to see what was going on,” said the boss, Peter Kosemu, 50.

Over the past three years, he and many others have watched China plow into seemingly every corner of the South Pacific nation’s economy and politics, raising fears in the West that Beijing is trying to establish an outpost that could play a strategic role in any future conflict with the United States and its allies. China has opened a large embassy, ​​broken ground on a stadium complex and signed stealthy deals with the government on security, aviation, telecommunications and more.

The more time has passed, the more curiosity about China’s big spending and borrowing has given way to worry and the simmering anger that comes from asking unanswered questions. Stadium workers complain about broken wage promises. Residents worry that the Chinese prime minister and officials are undermining democracy, as politicians who resisted China’s plans, or simply asked serious questions, have reported that their rivals are suddenly inundated with money and messages. pro China that the public is expected to accept without question.

For years, Beijing has poured its wealth around the world to boost its economy, gain geopolitical influence and stave off criticism. But in the Solomon Islands, a nation of 700,000 people and about 1,000 islands in the shipping lanes between Australia and the United States, recent experience suggests that Beijing’s approach comes at a cost.

For many islanders, China is productive and caring, but they also see Beijing as an imperious and corrupting force that raises the risk of conflict. Anti-government riots led to Chinese companies being torched in November 2021. Among the protesters’ main concerns were that China’s influence seemed to tilt economic opportunity towards politicians and places most willing to be at the full beck and call of Beijing.

The government of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare switched allegiance from Taiwan to China in 2019, saying it would help the development of the Solomon Islands, and has shown no sign of changing course. In September, Solomon Islands postponed its 2023 national elections, saying it lacked the capacity to hold both an election and the Pacific Games in the same year. While embracing Chinese tech infrastructure, the government has also taken on debt that the World Bank recently described as unsustainable.

Some US officials worry that China’s goal is to create a client state, securing deep-water ports and satellite communication sites. Sogavare signed a security agreement in April that gives China the right to send police officers or naval vessels to the Solomon Islands with few limitations.

In places like Burns Creek, where some 10,000 people have built homes in a grassy floodplain, the lack of transparency has slowly fueled resentment.

Opposition leaders accuse China of encouraging the postponement of the elections and mounting a bribery campaign to keep allies in power.

Peter Kenilorea Jr., deputy leader of the Opposition, said two government officials had recently offered nearly $2 million to one of his father’s cousins ​​to run against him; A little over a year ago, another relative had been asked to apply for about $750,000. The dollar figures were well above what he believed would be possible without Chinese cash.

“This is state capture, happening in real life,” said Matthew Wale, the Opposition leader.

Kosemu, the tribal chief, said frustration with China and its proxies continues to escalate. “People are fed up with petitioning the government and being ignored,” he said. “Demonstrations might be the only way to get them to listen.”

By: Damien Cave