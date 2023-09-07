In a blog post published Wednesday, Microsoft said the engineer’s account was hacked by a hacker group it called Storm-0558, which US officials said stole emails from the US Departments of State and Commerce.

The post explained how the hackers were able to extract an encryption key from the engineer’s account and use it to access email accounts that they were not supposed to have access to.

Microsoft said it fixed a flaw that allowed hackers to access the key from the engineer’s account, which it did not reveal, and enabled them to freely steal emails.