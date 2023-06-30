The index of business activity in the Chinese industry remains in the negative zone for the third month

In China, the business activity index (PMI) in the industrial sector is below 50 for the third month in a row, that is, the expectations of survey participants remain in the negative zone. This is with reference to the data of the State Statistical Bureau of the People’s Republic of China. RIA News.

A PMI value above 50 points indicates an increase in activity, below – a decline. At the same time, large enterprises are cautiously optimistic – 50.3 points, but medium and small enterprises are plunging into pessimism – 48.9 and 46.4 points, respectively.

PMI in the non-manufacturing sector gives the best picture – 53.2 points, and in the services sector a decrease of 1.3 points was recorded, but still the figure remains above 50 points.

The commodity stocks index and the employment index fell by 0.2 percentage points to 47.4 points and 48.2 points. The latter circumstance testifies to the decrease in the demand of industry for labor force.

In early June, it became known that due to falling demand for Chinese goods, the industry was faced with a five-year record rate of falling producer prices. The corresponding index (PPI) decreased by 4.6 percent in May, and the decline is recorded for the eighth month in a row.

Against this background, according to Reuters sources, at the Development Forum in Shanghai, high-ranking Chinese officials urged Western companies not to stop investing in the country. The largest American and European businessmen came to China for negotiations.