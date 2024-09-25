Hushi armored vehicles made in China were spotted in the special operation zone

Chinese Hushi armored vehicles were spotted in the area of ​​the special military operation (SMO). The Chinese-made wheeled vehicles are used by Russian military personnel.

The equipment that was put at the disposal of the fighters received additional protection from FPV drones (First Person View) and ammunition dropped from copters. The body of the armored car is covered with lattice screens, and a “barbecue” is installed above the machine gunner’s place – a structure to protect the upper vehicle from kamikaze drones and projectiles dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The all-wheel drive Hushi has a curb weight of 6.5 tons and a 200 horsepower engine. On the highway, the car can reach speeds of up to 115 kilometers per hour. The armored car’s range makes up 600 kilometers. It can accommodate 10-11 soldiers depending on the modification.

Photo: Alexander Reka / TASS

Russian equipment is protected from drones with nets and “barbecues”

Military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin said that camouflage nets and “barbecues” have proven themselves to be effective in protecting Russian equipment from enemy drones.

UAVs get stuck in nets, and the “barbecues” prevent them from throwing grenades inside the vehicle and harming the crew.

Also, according to the expert, electronic warfare systems (EW) are installed on combat vehicles, which are regularly upgraded. In addition, various equipment camouflage systems are widely used to protect against drones – this is especially relevant for tanks and artillery that fire from ambush.

“There are two methods of protection: active – electronic warfare, passive – “barbecues”, camouflage. There are also anti-drone guns and simple shotguns – given the low speed of drones, they are also very effective,” Dandykin added.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

According to the tank driver-mechanic with the call sign Rodriguez, the visor installed on the T-80BV to protect the upper hemisphere of the tank, which is called a “barbecue”, saved the crew from UAVs several times.

There was an attack, about 150 meters before the collision. We started working, the commander gave the order, we turn the car around and leave. I start to turn it around, and FPV [дрон] catches up, and then with RPG [снаряд]If it weren’t for this design, the same kamikaze or something else would have immediately flown into the armor. Rodrigueztank driver mechanic

The fighter said that in another battle, the additional protection withstood a hit from six drones, saving the vehicle. The tank commander with the call sign Kot added that in the parking lot, the equipment is camouflaged with trees, which prevent the tank from being seen from a drone and provide additional protection.

In Ukraine, they called “tanks-barbecues” invulnerable to Ukrainian drones

Retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov admitted that Russian “barbecue tanks” were invulnerable to FPV drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The former military man expressed surprise at the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have to spend a lot of resources on Russian army tanks with such unusual protection.

Related materials:

The American publication Forbes noted that Ukrainian troops are wasting UAVs in vain to fight Russian tanks equipped with solid anti-drone canopies.

“Layers of homemade armor installed in workshops close to the front lines protect the turtle tanks from the 100,000 FPV drones that the Ukrainians launch monthly against the advancing Russians,” the journalists noted.