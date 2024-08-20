Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 11:09

Chinese construction company Kaisa Group said it has made significant progress in restructuring its offshore liabilities, allowing the company to offer billions of dollars in new debt and convertible bonds. The company has reached a restructuring support agreement with its debtholders, under which Kaisa will issue $5.0 billion of notes and $4.8 billion of mandatory convertible bonds, it said today.

Kaisa’s new notes will mature between 2027 and 2032, with an annual coupon ranging from 5.00% to 6.25%.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa, which was one of the largest offshore borrowers in China’s property sector after China Evergrande Group, has been working on restructuring its debts since late 2023.

At the close in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Kaisa shares rose 5.61%. Source: Dow Jones Newswires